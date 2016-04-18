Columbus tax preparers extend hours, give tips for deadline

A three-day extension this tax season didn't stop people from waiting until the last minute to file their taxes.



"Our records show one in three taxpayers wait until the last minute to file," says Alex Veruit with H&R Block.



Veruit says they've extended their hours to midnight on Monday, April 18 to better service their clients.



She agrees with other Columbus tax experts that tax filers should be aware of some major changes when filing their 2015 tax returns.



"The Affordable Care Act says it's mandatory for everyone to have coverage," says Veruit.



"There's a lot of confusion with the health care, they sent out 1095 forms. There was an extension on that where you only need to bring that documentation in if you receive health care through the marketplace," said Jamie Austin, Career Services Manager at Goodwill.



The Columbus Goodwill behind the Plaza Mall on Macon Road offered free tax preparation services for household incomes making less than $54,000 this year.



"Make sure you have your ID, your Social Security card and all of your income documentation .Bring in every W2 even if you worked the job part of the year," says Austin.



Here are a few things you need to remember when filing your taxes this year:

There's no penalty for filing an extension, but there is a penalty for not paying your taxes on time.



Remember to provide proof of exemptions, charity donations, health related expenses, child care expenses or education expenses and if you purchased your health insurance through the marketplace, remember to send in a copy of your 1095.



Lastly Veruit says if you didn't claim your refund in the past, there may be a chance for you to still get your money. The deadline for a 2012 claim is Monday at midnight.

