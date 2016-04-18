Columbus woman accused of sodomizing relative - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus woman accused of sodomizing relative

Deborah Ann Starks, 59 (Source: Muscogee County Jail) Deborah Ann Starks, 59 (Source: Muscogee County Jail)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

A Columbus woman is accused of performing a sex act on a close family member who is mentally disabled.

Deborah Starks, 59, was arrested recently by the Columbus Police Department. She is charged with sodomy and victimization to intimidate, as well as threatening a person with a disability.

The victim is a 36-year-old woman who suffers with cerebral palsy in addition to mental and physical challenges while having the mind of a 9-year-old child, according to the police report.

The case came to light last week when police arrested Starks following an investigation into the allegations.

"All of our sodomy cases are disheartening but I will say I believe the detectives who worked on the case did an outstanding job, they had a lot of compassion for this one," said Lt. Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick of Youth Services at CPD.

A friend with close ties to the family said he noticed changes in the victim's behavior. He claimed she started staying in her room a lot and would only come out when it was time for her to go to school.

Despite her challenges, the victim can walk and talk and was able to communicate what allegedly happened to her.

Lt. Dent-Fitzpatrick could not go into details about the alleged abuse.

Starks appeared in court last week and was ordered held in a $50,000 bond. The case was bound over to Superior Court.

Police tell us the victim is in a safe place.

Copyright WTVM 2016. All rights reserved. 





Sent from my iPhone

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:53:35 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly