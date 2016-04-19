Man pleads guilty for 2012 capital murder in Macon Co.

MACON, AL (WTVM) – A man pleaded guilty for two counts of capital murder in Macon County on Tuesday.

Darryl Rowell was convicted of killing Morris Dixon during a home invasion in February 2012.

According to police, a car was pulled over for speeding with two men inside. Blood was found inside of the vehicle.

Investigators ran the registration on the car and went to Morris Dixon's home in the Tysonville Community off County Road 97, an area between Waugh and Shorter. After arriving on the scene, investigators found the man dead.

Rowell was accompanied with Salathia Wilson at the time of the home invasion and they were taken to the Macon County Jail.

Wilson filed a motion to sever, which was granted last week. The motion allows him to be tried separately from Rowell.

Rowell was sentenced to two counts of life without parole.

