Columbus coach killed in accident remembered for service to community

A local man through and through is remembered Tuesday for his Columbus upbringing and service to the Chattahoochee Valley. David Pollard passed away Monday in a fatal accident off Buena Vista Road and Andrews Road.

Pollard graduated from Shaw High School in Columbus in 1998. He then began his involvement in the community as an active athlete in high school.

"He went on to Albany State, played baseball there, he was always in the community," said Marcel Hughely, a family friend of the late Carver High School baseball coach.

Off the field, the sports seem less important to friends and family as they mourn his tragic loss.



"I just spoke with him on Friday, and we were going over about the vacation. It's just heart breaking that you can speak to someone on Friday and they're dead and gone on Monday," said Hughely.



Hughely knew Pollard since the two were kids, seven years old, and the pair followed in each other's footsteps. In fact, both became special education teachers at Muscogee County schools. To honor Pollard, Hughely and other friends are collecting money for the family Pollard leaves behind. They've set up an account in which the public can donate at Wells Fargo called the "David Pollard Memorial Fund."



"We were going on a vacation together and we just felt like we had made all these plans, and we said what can we do for David? And we wanted mostly to take it up for his daughter," said Hughely.



Others at Pollard's alma matter, as well as those in the baseball community, say his service to our area will not be forgotten.

"Very close knit, we talked to our players yesterday after the game about 'you're going to compete against other players, coaches compete against each other, but at the end of the day it's like a fraternity, it's like a brotherhood and to have something like this happen really sends waves in the community. It's important for Carver to know they're not facing this alone," said Pat McGregor, head baseball coach at Shaw High School

