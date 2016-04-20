Photographer captures stunning adoption pictures of GA family

HARRIS COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – A sweet desire has been fulfilled for a Shiloh, Ga. family as they have embarked on the new journey of adopting a precious baby boy.

Marc and Brianne Womack were expecting to wait six to nine months for their son, but in only a few months they received the phone call they had been waiting for. On March 2 a little boy was born and they were contacted to see if they would like to adopt him.

The Womacks responded and went to see their son the next day. They stayed in the ICU with baby Ezekiel Thomas and he was brought home on March 6.

"I had been praying for a son and when I met him for the first time, I felt like that was my first child," said Brianne.

With more than 400,000 children in foster care in the U.S., the Womacks are hoping their story will encourage others to adopt a child.

"Moving forward with adoption has created a desire to adopt more children and to conceive less children," she said.

Photographer Neely Ker-Fox, who specializes in birth photography, captured stunning photos of the family with their newest addition, baby Ezekiel Thomas.

"Whether it be a biological birth, or an adoption, love always looks the same. It's simply the most rewarding job and I thank God for giving me this opportunity," Neely Ker-Fox said.

