PHOTO: CPD releases photo of suspect in deadly 3-car accident from Monday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has released a surveillance image of a person they say is the suspect who stole a car, leading to a 3-car accident that killed one person.

CPD says this person stole an Audi, and was chased by police on Monday afternoon. The suspect ran a red light on Buena Vista Road, crashing into a car driven by 36-year-old David Pollard, who was killed. Pollard was a special education teacher and baseball coach at Carver High School.

CPD posted this on their Facebook page on Wednesday.

If you can identify this person, please contact us at 706-225-4040 or Crime Stoppers at 706-653-3188.

