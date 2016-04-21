SLIDESHOW: Australian firefighters, puppies grace cover of latest fundraising calendar

The world-famous Australian firefighters calendar is featuring a new addition for 2017 - puppies! (Source: Firefighters Calendar Australia)

The Firefighters Calendar usually features barely-clothed men who - you guessed it - fight fires for a living. Seemingly bored with that concept, the Australian group decided to add adorable and adoptable puppies, promoting two causes at once.

The calendar, established in 1993, was made and sold with the proceeds going to the Children's Hospital Foundation and the Westmead Children's Hospital Burn Unit. Since they began making the calendar, the group has raised more than $1 million to these charities.

"Vital funds donated by the Firefighters Calendar have helped burns units across Australia to purchase much-needed medical equipment, expand their teams and conduct important research and clinical trials that help to develop more effective and less painful treatments for children with burns," their website says.

The new calendar now features adoptable puppies from an Australian dog rescue group, proceeds from the 2017 calendar sales will go to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals' Australian chapter.

The calendars will be ready for sale in July.

But this is really a story about really muscular dudes holding really adorable puppies.

