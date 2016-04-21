Carver baseball team to play first game since coach's death

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus baseball team prepared for their first game Thursday since the tragic death of their coach. David Pollard.

Pollard, 36, was killed in a car accident earlier this week by a man driving a stolen vehicle who police are still trying to identify.



"I told them if there was ever a time to rise up and play for a cause now is the time," says Andy Hicks assistant coach.



Hicks will step up as head coach for the remaining three games of the season.



"I am going to try to bring these guys together and win one for Coach Pollard," says Hicks.



Pollard left school to go get chalk to line the field when he was hit on Buena Vista Road.



The Carver players said Wednesday during their first practice since the Coach's death that they are still in shock.



"When I first heard the news I asked my teacher if I could be excused and I just started crying," says Freshman Pitcher Desmond Whitlock.



Pollard who was married and had an 8-year-old daughter was more than just a coach to many of his players.



"He was like a father to me, he always helped me when I needed help, grades, school, baseball," says Carver Freshman Jazavien Gordon.



Carver is scheduled to play Shaw at Shaw High School on Thursday. On Friday, the team will play Shaw at home where a special vigil will be held for Pollard and on Saturday Carver will play their last game against LaGrange at home.



"Other coaches in the region are taking up donations this week for his memorial fund," says Hicks.



Donations can be made to Pollards memorial fund has been at any Columbus Wells Fargo the account is called the "David Pollard Memorial Fund."



