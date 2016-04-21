Prince's last show was in Atlanta on April 14

Fans around the world are sharing memories of Prince, including some who knew him in his early years. On Thursday, we spoke with one of Prince’s childhood friends David T.C. Ellis, who also co-starred in the 1990 film “Graffiti Bridge” with him.

Prince performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLI football game at Dolphin Stadium in Miami on Feb. 4, 2007. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

(WTVM) - The world is saddened with the sudden death of iconic pop star Prince on Thursday.

The singer, whose career spanned nearly four decades, was found dead at his Paisley Park, MN home. He was 57 years old.

His final show, a part of his Piano & a Microphone tour was on April 14 in Atlanta. Prince initially canceled the original date of April 7, due to the flu. He rescheduled and performed two shows at famous Fox Theatre. Reviews for the shows were stellar - and he performed multiple encores and all of his hits and new music.

Twitter user Jake Reuse went to his April 14 show, tweeting on April 21: "We weren't supposed to use phones at Prince in ATL last week, but I couldn't resist. Last performance of Purple Rain."

We weren't supposed to use phones at Prince in ATL last week, but I couldn't resist. Last performance of Purple Rain pic.twitter.com/6FjkJTksJO — Jake Reuse (@ReuseRecruiting) April 21, 2016

More from Prince's final performance of 'Purple Rain' in ATL. I will cherish these videos. pic.twitter.com/jLzEU5ZpRw — Jake Reuse (@ReuseRecruiting) April 21, 2016

Prince was then hospitalized after his private plane had to make an emergency landing in Illinois from Atlanta on April 15, with his representative saying he was battling the flu.

He then appeared on stage during a show at Paisley Park on April 16, to assure fans he was OK.

Authorities have confirmed on Thursday that Prince was found non-responsive in an elevator at his home and his death is currently under investigation.

