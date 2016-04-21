Prince’s childhood friend reflects on his musical legacy

The world is saddened with the sudden death of iconic pop star Prince on Thursday. His final show, a part of his Piano & a Microphone tour, was in Atlanta on April 14.

Prince performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLI football game at Dolphin Stadium in Miami on Feb. 4, 2007. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Fans around the world are sharing memories of Prince, including some who knew him in his early years.

On Thursday, we spoke with one of Prince’s childhood friends David T.C. Ellis, who also co-starred in the 1990 film “Graffiti Bridge” with him.

Ellis said Prince was very influential in helping him get started in the music business.

“Very appreciative and blessed that I had Prince in my life and that he recognized my talent and was willing to give me an opportunity in the music business,” Ellis said. “It’s just an amazing feeling and such an honor to have been able to work so closely with him and to have had him in my life.”

Ellis says he last saw Prince perform at his concert at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas a few years ago.

Because of Prince, Ellis says he was able to start the High School for Recording Arts in their hometown of Minneapolis, MN.

