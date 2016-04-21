Indiana woman crowdsources to attend Prince's funeral

Yes, someone has actually started a GoFundMe page for Prince's funeral. (Source: GoFundMe website screenshot)

(WTVM) - The pop music icon Prince had millions of fans across the world, but one fan has taken to a crowdsourcing website to get to his eventual funeral.

Meeka Late, of Indianapolis, IN, has started a GoFundMe account, asking for people to help her go to Prince's funeral.

"Y'all know I love me some Prince...I just need y'all to help get me to his funeral. Lord I broke down in Sam's Club... y'all I was on the floor sanging 'Purple Rain.' This man was supposed to sang Darling Nikki' at my wedding. Lord help me make it through this!" she wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Late said any donations would help. She's asking for $3,000 to get to the funeral. No arrangements have been set yet, and Prince's death is under investigation.

Late's GoFundMe page has been littered with comments from several people not agreeing with her decision to start a fundraiser hours after Prince's death.

Late said via email that she's just a die-hard fan that wants to pay her respects.

"I am a true Prince fan and I would love the opportunity to say my goodbyes to Prince in my own way," Late said. "This is no scam but just a Fan wanting to say goodbye."

The pop music icon was found unresponsive at this compound, Paisley Park, in Minnesota on Thursday. He was 57 years old.

