National Infantry Museum collecting military boots for Memorial Day display

Nearly 300 American soldiers killed during Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm in the early 90's will be honored at the National Infantry Museum this Memorial Day, but they need your help to make a new display possible.

Many military families and veterans have old combat boots collecting dust in their closet, or maybe sitting underneath a pile of uniforms in a trunk in the garage. However, now is the time to do some spring cleaning for a good cause.

"All veterans should be remembered, all veterans should be remembered living or deceased and thanked on a daily basis," said Jordan Beck, Creative Director at the National Infantry Museum foundation.

As many gear up to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice in just a few weeks on Memorial Day, administrators at the National Infantry Museum are now collecting military boots from any era, to honor 294 soldiers killed during the Gulf War of the early 90's. The display will include a name tag, set of boots, and flag for each soldier killed in action during Operation Desert Shield and Storm.



"We wanted to come up with a unique way to commemorate the lives that were lost in a conflict that a lot of people forget in the grander scheme of history, but especially here in this local community it had a very profound impact on our Fort Benning Community and also our Georgia in general veteran community," said Beck.



Additionally, the display will commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Gulf War, and will fit into multiple displays and events set to observe Memorial Day at the museum, coming up on May 30th.



"Military, civilian, doesn't matter. We want everybody to remember those who raised their right hand and volunteered to serve their nation during a time of conflict," said Beck.

You can drop donated boots off at the information desk at the National Infantry Museum during regular business hours which are 9 AM to 5 PM Tuesday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Copyright WTVM 2016. All rights reserved.