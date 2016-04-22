Thousands show up for Unity Night in Phenix City

This week, there's an event next to the Chattahoochee River that's focused on faith and revival for local cities, but it's also free Chick-Fil-A for the first 4,000 people. The two-day event, called Revival on the River, starts with the 3rd annual "Unity Night" this Friday, April 22.

Free food, music at Revival on the River this weekend

Thousands of people attended the third annual Revival on the River Unity Night at the Phenix City amphitheater Friday.

Unity Night is about bringing everyone together with a night of music, fellowship and encouraging messages.

It also featured live music and dance performances, prayer stations, and event zone for kids and baptisms for the first time.

Chick-Fil-A also provided free meals for the first 4,000 people.

"We believe that Unity night is going to unify the local churches and the community. We believe that this area has been deeply hurt with a lot of segregation between races and our number one thing is we want to unify races and break down racial barriers and denominational barriers," said Jason Villiaros, event coordinator.

There were more than 150 volunteers and more than 30 churches from Phenix City and Columbus participating.

On Saturday, April 23 at the Columbus Trade Center at 12 p.m., hundreds of people will gather together for a time of worship and training. They will then be sent out to make a difference in various parts of the valley area for "Take the City."

Columbus City Council member Pops Barnes, who will be on stage for Unity Night, is excited about the event.

"There are so many different churches in Phenix City and Columbus, so many different denominations. What I like about prayer is, denominations go out the window. All Christians coming together as one, that’s dynamic,” Barnes said.

