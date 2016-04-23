Child released from hospital following hit-and-run in Columbus o - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

breaking

Child released from hospital following hit-and-run in Columbus on Saturday

(Credit: AP Graphics) (Credit: AP Graphics)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - According to Columbus police, a 7-year-old child who was hit by a car on Saturday evening has been treated and released from the hospital.

The accident happened around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday on Schaul Street in Columbus when the child was on a bicycle and he ran into a car.

The female driver got out of the car to check on him and she said she was going to follow the mom to the hospital, but she did not. 

The mother of the child flagged down police for help at 1826 Wynnton Road, nearly a mile away from where her child was hit. CPD Lt. Warren Dunlap says the accident was a hit-and-run.

A witness stated the boy was traveling north on Schaul Street and a blue Ford Focus was traveling east on Schaul Street when the accident happened. 

Police are now looking for the driver, but they do not have a tag number. The driver is described as a female, 5'7" and heavy set driving a blue Ford Focus or a vehicle similar to a Ford Focus.

If anyone has any information about the incident, please contact Columbus police at (706) 653-3100.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:53:35 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly