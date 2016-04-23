Child released from hospital following hit-and-run in Columbus on Saturday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - According to Columbus police, a 7-year-old child who was hit by a car on Saturday evening has been treated and released from the hospital.

The accident happened around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday on Schaul Street in Columbus when the child was on a bicycle and he ran into a car.

The female driver got out of the car to check on him and she said she was going to follow the mom to the hospital, but she did not.

The mother of the child flagged down police for help at 1826 Wynnton Road, nearly a mile away from where her child was hit. CPD Lt. Warren Dunlap says the accident was a hit-and-run.

A witness stated the boy was traveling north on Schaul Street and a blue Ford Focus was traveling east on Schaul Street when the accident happened.

Police are now looking for the driver, but they do not have a tag number. The driver is described as a female, 5'7" and heavy set driving a blue Ford Focus or a vehicle similar to a Ford Focus.

If anyone has any information about the incident, please contact Columbus police at (706) 653-3100.

