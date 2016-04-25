Chick-fil-A opened its doors to Carver High baseball players on Sunday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The restaurant known for being closed on Sundays opened its doors to the Carver High baseball team after Coach David Pollard was laid to rest.

The operator of Chick-fil-A on Wynnton/Macon Road, Alex Vann, shares that the restaurant was not open for business and they did not transact any sales. This kind gesture was sincerely a gift to the Carver High School baseball team.

"Honoring others is important to how we do business at Chick-fil-A Macon Rd. We wanted to honor Coach David Pollard and his team upon his passing. We felt the best way to do his was by not drawing attention to the invitation we offer to the baseball team to do something special and that was to eat Chick-fil-A on Sunday,” Vann said.

While family and friends were mourning the loss of Coach Pollard, Chick-fil-A wanted to express their support and encouragement. They felt the best way to do this was through a private meal for coaches and players.

“He made a difference and we wanted to honor him. So we made an exception and opened our doors to his team, but only his team, coaches and a few family members. It was like our family Sunday dinner. A time to eat, reflect, encourage and begin to heal,” stated Vann.

Coach David Pollard passed away on Monday, April 18 after a hit-and-run driver on Buena Vista Road smashed into Coach Pollard’s car while he was out on an errand to get chalk to line his ball field. He was only 36 years old when he died.

The day after his passing, the restaurant also honored Coach Pollard and his family with the encouraging words, “Prayers for the Pollard Family” on their Chick-fila-A sign.

The owner and operator of the restaurant says that he looks forward to serving the young men as they carry Coach Pollard’s legacy into the future.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.