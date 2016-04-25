Muscogee voter registrations set to close Tuesday

Voters in Muscogee County have until Tuesday, April 26 to register to vote for a slew of upcoming positions in Columbus that are up for grabs this year.

Voter registrations must be postmarked by Tuesday, or dropped off at the Citizens Service Center off Macon road by 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The upcoming May 24 elections will decide many positions around Columbus, including a race for the Marshall's office, Sheriff's office, school board seats, city council seats, judge seats, and more.

