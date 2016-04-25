Small Business Week begins in Columbus

Leaders are taking the time to recognize local small businesses all week and the impact they have on the community.

According to the University of Georgia's Small Business Development Center in Columbus, small and local businesses in the Fountain City seem to be in good shape.

This week marks the 2016 Small Business Week in Columbus. The theme was Small Business-Anchors in our Community. The Greater Columbus, GA Chamber of Commerce held their State of the Small business Lunch at the Trade Center on Monday afternoon.



Mark Lupo, Area Director for the Small Business Development Center was the keynote speaker. He says he sees a lot of positive momentum with small businesses, especially with Fort Benning as our neighbor.

"Historically one of the key factors in the success of a small business over any of the others is prior military experience. The discipline, the leadership and the training they've had in the military translates very effectively into small businesses ownership", said Lupo.

Lupo also credits the Whitewater Improvement project for bringing in tourists to help drive small business in the Uptown Columbus area.



Mayor Teresa Tomlinson presented a proclamation to the chamber naming April 25 through April 29 as small business week in Columbus.

Small Business Week continues with a breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m Tuesday at the Cunningham Center on the campus of Columbus State. Those with Uptown Columbus will be speakers for the event.



Then on Thursday, April 28 is the Small Business Awards Reception at the Rivermill Event Centre from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. They will announce the 2016 Small Business of the Year, Young Entrepreneur of the Year, and the Visionary Award Winner.

