Man arrested following police chase in Marion Co. on Monday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A police chase that started in Marion County ended in the arrest of the driver while leaving at least one person in serious condition on Monday, April 25.

According to police, they were chasing a green SUV with a male driver and two female passengers. Someone in the vehicle was wanted on suspicion of burglary.

The chase went through Talbot County, where officials joined the chase for support. It ended in Columbus when suspects “intentionally made contact” with a Marion County squad car.

They were heading west on Macon Road when the chase ended on Highway 80/Macon Road near Lakeville.

The car lost control, crossed the median into the east bound lane and flipped. Two females were ejected and at least one is in serious condition.

The Male driver, 32-year-old Kenneth Bottoms, was treated and released. Bottoms is now in custody in Muscogee County.

He has been charged with the following offenses:

Violation of probation

Three counts of aggravated assault - no bond

Obstruction of an officer- no bond

Driving with suspended license- $2,500 bond

Fleeing or attempting to elude- $500 bond

Failure to maintain lane- $75 bond

Bottoms is expected to appear in court on Wednesday, April 27 at 2 p.m.

