Columbus salon pampers woman battling cancer

From fatigue to hair loss-,battling cancer can take it's toll on the inside, and out. However, on Tuesday one Columbus salon gave a local woman battling cancer the chance to feel beautiful again.

The Hello Gorgeous of Hope Inc. organization helped to make a makeover possible today for a Columbus local.



The national organization has already pampered 600 women across the country, and now one affiliate salon in Columbus vows to add to that number. pledging to do one make over for a cancer survivor each month.

"Understanding how painful it can be, and how lonely cancer can be cause unless you've really been there, you really don't understand," and local salon owner Tonia Bell knows that loneliness all too well.

Bell is an ovarian caner survivor now on a quest to make sure other women feel supported and beautiful on their journey to recovery.

On Tuesday, Patricia Stewart was chosen for a makeover sponsored by Hello Gorgeous of Hope Inc. who partners with salons across the country for surprises.

"We knew it was most important to help as many women as possible so we started with our salon affiliate program in 2010 where we find local salons in all communities that we go in and certify those salons to how to properly take care of women with cancer," said Tricia Greenlee, Creative Director of the organization.



The pampering included a facial, make-up, manicure and pedicure, wig or hair styling, and a complete outfit. It was a day of attention to the outside, to bring comfort on the inside.



"What we want to do is just give her a little ray of hope, in such a gloomy situation," said Bell.

The nonprofit relies on donations to create beauty kits that are shipped to each affiliate salon.

