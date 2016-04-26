GA military veteran provides care for dogs while helping fellow vets

An Army veteran is dedicated to providing the best care possible for dogs and other pets in Columbus while helping his fellow military veterans.

Mak Son, owner of Fur Baby, says when his military career ended after multiple injuries during combat, it was dogs that helped him heal and transition to civilian life.

His dream was to own a business involving pets and to provide jobs to other veterans.

The four-legged friends at Fur Baby on Milgen Road in Columbus are getting some proper care and training while away from their owners.

"I put this on the backburner while I finished my military career but I guess God had other plans for me and Fur Baby came a lot sooner than I thought," said Mak Son, head trainer and owner of Fur Baby LLC.

Son spent 13 years in the Army, and he was wounded in Afghanistan and endured multiple IED attacks.

After being medically discharged, Fur Baby started to come alive.

Son says dogs gave him a way to help him heal from his injuries. He was training dogs out of his car, going to people homes and training in parks.

One of the main goals of Fur Baby is helping to give other military veterans continued structure and purpose in their lives.

He employs several other military veterans, some wounded.

"A lot of vets get lost. So what I do is provide that structure through Fur Baby. I help veterans and give them another option. He did his time and things wasn't working out. I told him I will take care of you in the Army and I'll take care of you in the civilian world," said Son.

Son is thankful for his time in the military, which helped to bring structure in his business.

"I run my business like I did in the Army, the way I handle my staff, the way I train them and the way I train dogs. I break them down to basic training," said Son.

For the past two years, Fur Baby has provided daycare, grooming, and training to the animal loving community in Columbus. He hopes to continuing expanding by opening a Fur Baby to every military post in the U.S.

The owner is also working on a new nonprofit that will rescue dogs from shelters and train them to provide services for people and veterans with disabilities.

"I got hurt in Afghanistan on my fifth tour and basically killed my career. I went through a very rough patch in my life because I put everything I got into what I do while I was in the military. I spent 13 years and almost six in between Iraq and Afghanistan. When it was taken from me it did kill a part of me. Dogs gave that part back to me. I smile now because of dogs,"said Son.

He also wants to use his business as a way to give other veterans the opportunity to become entrepreneurs and own a franchise through Fur Baby.

