Columbus teens recreate crash scene to help prevent texting and driving

The Youth Advisory Council in Columbus filmed a "Texting while driving" video which recreated a disaster scene.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, cellphones are involved in 1.6 million car crashes each year that cause a half million injuries and claim 6,000 lives.

It was very chaotic scene Wednesday afternoon with a reenactment of a car accident behind the Columbus Civic Center.

To make it as real as possible, they included the Columbus Police and Fire Departments to participate in the taping.

The story line involved several teens in a truck driving while using the social media app Snapchat.

During the distraction, the teens hit a pedestrian then crashed their car into a tree. There were several injuries and one fatality, which EMS responded to.

The teens hopes the video shows the importance of not being distracted while driving.

The council filmed several parts of this video this week, and Wednesday was the final taping. The council is made up of students from middle and high schools in Muscogee County.

The Youth Advisory Council is a partnership with Columbus Consolidated Government and the Muscogee County School District.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.