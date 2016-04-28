Columbus Fire Station 11 closer to opening after November fire damages building

A Columbus fire station that was heavily damaged five months ago is still on the mends, but there's a slight delay in getting firefighters back into the station at 4617 Warm Springs Road.



The doors where the trucks are housed are still boarded up because of damage.



An accidental fire in November 2015 forced services to stop at the location. The building needs a fire suppression system, as well as a code compliant fire alarm system.



"Right now it's in talks with the insurance company and the city on the work that's got to be done because there was more than 50 percent damage of the cost of the building as it's original cost which was $270,000," said Greg Lang, Deputy Fire Chief and EMS.



Once repairs begin on the building, it could still take about three to four months for the station to open. In the meantime, firefighters at this station were divided up and sent to other stations to work.



Officials are looking at temporarily moving them to the fire station at the Columbus Metropolitan Airport until Station 11 is back in service.



"Because the FAA requires background checks, it usually takes about 10 days so if everything goes right we can get them in there in another three weeks," said Lang.



We're told the city could also help cover the difference on the cost of getting the station back open.

