Heard Co. teacher, coach charged for having sex with student

FRANKLIN, GA (WTVM) - A Heard County teacher and coach was formally charged Thursday for having inappropriate sexual relations with a female student.

This was discovered after a week-long investigation lead by the Franklin Police Department, Heard County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.



According to the Heard County Sheriff's Office, on Friday, April 22 Franklin Police Chief Kevin Hannah was contacted by Heard County School Superintendent, Jerry Prince, regarding an allegation of inappropriate relations.

The alleged inappropriate relations involved a freshman American Government teacher Thomas Sickman and an 18-year-old female student at Heard County High School.



Evidence and statements gathered during the investigation, sustained the allegations and an arrest warrant was issued on Thursday, April 28 for Sickman. He was was formally charged with sexual assault by person with supervisory or disciplinary authority.

Heard County High School's website shows that Sickman is married with two children.



He turned himself in to the Heard County Jail Thursday and is currently being held without bond, pending a first appearance hearing, according to the Heard County Sheriff's Office,

