11th annual Jim Blanchard Leadership Forum kicks off Monday

Denver Broncos’ Peyton Manning holds up the trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos won 24-10. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Recently-retired NFL quarterback Peyton Manning will headline the 2016 Jim Blanchard Leadership Forum in Columbus.

Manning, who is a frequent visitor on the public speaker circuit, is the league's only 5-time MVP, a 14-time Pro Bowler and 2-time Super Bowl winner with countless NFL all-time records. He retired after the Denver Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

The native of New Orleans is a graduate of the University of Tennessee, who played for the Volunteers for four years before his 18-year NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos.

During his time as a Colt, Manning founded the Peyback Foundation. Since its beginning in 1999, the Peyback Foundation provides leadership building through promoting successful futures for at-risk children. Manning's foundation has provided more than $10 million through grants and other programs for kids in Indiana, Tennessee, Louisiana and Colorado.

Also during his time in Indianapolis, he fostered a strong relationship with St Vincent's Children Hospital. In 2007, it was renamed the Peyton Manning Children's Hospital at St. Vincent.

The 11th annual event, first launched in 2006, will also feature the following speakers:

Bonnie St. John, Leadership consultant, Olympic Medalist and best-selling author

Warrick Dunn, former NFL player and founder of the Warrick Dunn Foundation

Ajaypal Sign Banga - president and CEO, Mastercard

Jim Nantz, 3-time Emmy Award-winning sportscaster with CBS Sports

Patricia Florrissi, vice president and global technology officer, EMC Corporation

Tommy Spaulding, former president and CEO of Up with People; New York Times best-selling author and leadership expert

Jim Blanchard, former chairman and CEO of Synovus Financial Corp.

Bill Curry, former Super Bowl champion, coach, inspirational speaker and author

Shana Young, director, Leadership Institute at CSU

General Mark Milley, Chief of Staff, U.S. Army

Marcus Luttrell, Former Navy SEAL and author of "Lone Survivor"

Dr. Henry Cloud, psychologist, communicator, life coach and author

The 11th Annual Jim Blanchard Leadership Forum, hosted by the Leadership Institute at Columbus State University, will be held Sept. 12-13, 2016 at the Columbus Convention & Trade Center. Registration for the full conference for $529. Tables of 8 are $4,200.

"The event is the premier leadership event in the region and offers an intimate setting with some of the world's foremost leaders," their website says.

