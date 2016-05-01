Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke supports March of Dimes

You've probably have heard Fifth Harmony's hot hits "Worth It" and " Work from Home."

Group member Ally Brooke is more than beauty and vocals. She's a survivor who is putting in work with the March of Dimes.

"Actually when I was born I had to be in the hospital for several weeks. They actually predicted have hearing problem, vision problems, breathing problems but ironically enough I came out screaming meaning my lungs were developed," said Brooke.

Brooke has teamed up with March of Dimes national ambassador Ismael Torres, who is Puerto Rico's first national ambassador.

"We actually have our own stories of being born premature," said Brooke.

The natural born super star weighed in at 1 pound 14 ounces at birth.

"I was really, really small and fragile and this is why this is so dear to me," said Brooke.

According to the March of Dimes, Georgia is graded with a D. The state's premature birthrate is 10.8 percent. Columbus has the highest prematurity rates in Georgia with a 13.6 percent.

Brooke and Torres are joining forces to bring awareness about March for Babies fundraiser happening May 14 at Cooper Creek Park.

To sign up visit www.marchofdimes.org/georgia

