Snake dangers increase in the Chattahoochee Valley as weather warms up

As the weather is warming up and families across the Chattahoochee Valley prepare for more outdoor activities, Columbus Pest control experts advise to be on the lookout for snakes.



“The venomous snakes that we have in Georgia, there are actually a group of six of them," says Charles Lawhon, Corporate Initiative Director Knox Pest Control. "The eastern diamond rattlesnake, the cottonmouth, the coral snake, the copperhead, the timber rattlesnake and the pigmy rattle snake but the cottonmouth and the copper head are the ones we find quite a bit in the Columbus area,”



With 30 years of experience, Lawhon says there are a few benefits to having the non-venomous slithering reptiles around, especially if you don’t like rodents.



“We have the rat snake, which is really a friendly snake it’s one of your non-venomous snakes. The rat snake, the corn snake and black racer are the most common ones you find around your homes and they are protected you really are not supposed to kill them because they are good for the environment,” says Lawhon.



Snakes are typically found in high grass, rock beds near creeks, under pine straw or leaves, inside garages, grills or even boats that have laid dormant and unused over the winter months.



“If you don’t know what it is don’t touch it,” says Larry Houston, a Phenix City snake owner.



Houston says although he’s a serpent advocate, he doesn’t think human life should be placed in danger due to the venomous species.

“There are a lot of non-venomous snakes that look like venomous snakes so you have to be careful,” says Houston.

In case you are bitten by a snake, Lawhon says you should call 911 and seek medical attention immediately.



“If you come across a snake, pick up the phone and call a local exterminating company that can come out and take care of it for you," Lawhon said. "Too often people try to take care of stuff like that by themselves and they end up getting bit."





Some of the snakes commonly found in this area are protected, so it’s illegal to harm them.

Lawhon suggest researching the different types of snakes in our area so in the instance you come across one, you will be educated.

