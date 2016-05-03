Phenix City votes to refinance loan, saving taxpayer dollars

Phenix City council approved a proposal Tuesday morning to refinance more than $13 million that Mayor Eddie Lowe says will save the city nearly $600,000.



"Because of our credit rating and how frugal we have been with our finances we've been able to refinance at a cheaper rate,” says Mayor Lowe.



The main question addressed in Tuesday's council meeting was will the refinancing require a longer term contract, something Mayor Lowe says has already been addressed.



“The terms are staying the same,” says Mayor Lowe.



The vote to approve the refinancing was unanimous. The next Phenix City Council meeting will be held May 17 at 6 p.m.

Copyright WTVM 2016. All rights reserved.









