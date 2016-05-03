Phenix City council removes 'discharge firearm' ordinance

Phenix City Council voted to delete its first reading of the discharge firearms ordinance during Tuesday's council meeting, as Mayor Eddie Lowe says the city needs more time for due diligence.



“We are not taking away people’s Second Amendment right to bear arms, I know that’s been put out there that’s totally not true," Mayor Lowe said. "We are not trying to hurt people who hunt, that is totally not true and we are not being pressured to look at this ordinances."



Phenix City currently has an ordinance prohibiting the discharge of firearms. Since 1926, the ordinance was intended to prohibit any discharge of guns in Phenix City and police jurisdiction.

The first reading of the new ordinance was two weeks ago, but the council unanimously voted to remove it during council.



“We are removing it because it is strictly a safety issue,” says Mayor Lowe.



According to Mayor Lowe, the ordinance will permit residents to hunt in designated areas and will also permit indoor gun ranges if properly zoned.



The next Phenix City Council meeting will be held May 17 at 6 p.m.

Copyright WTVM 2016. All rights reserved.









