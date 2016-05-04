Family of weekend shooting victim reacts to arrest in case

The Columbus Police Department says that a suspect connected to an murder over the weekend has been arrested on Wednesday.

The hunt is over for an accused shooter, who Columbus police believed killed a local man in an apartment shooting.

Investigators arrested 42-year-old Timothy Jones near Atlanta on Wednesday in connection to the death of 44-year-old Calvin Denson.

Columbus Police Department Major Gil Slouchick said investigators don’t know if the suspect and victim knew each other.

"We're not going to release any details as to motive or anything at that time,” Maj. Slouchick said. “Just suffice it to say that the investigators found probable cause to issue a warrant for his arrest after an extensive investigation at the time of the murder."

Denson was found shot and bleeding Saturday afternoon in the parking lot at the Warren Williams apartment complex on Wynnton Road.

He was transported to Midtown Medical Center, and later died from gunshot wounds to the chest and leg.

Denson's sister Joyce Greene said the suspect's arrest is the first step for the family to have closure.

“For the whole entire family, it was a relief for us,” Greene said. “Knowing that, you know, the police department along with Sgt. [Lance] Deaton did everything that they could."

Greene said she will miss her brother – a devoted father, cousin and friend.

"He was always smiling, you could never tell he was down, because he was always smiling,” Greene said. “He loved everyone."

Jones has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The Denson family told WTVM that Calvin’s funeral service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Taylor Funeral Home Chapel in Phenix City.

They also released the following statement:

"Today we perceptively begin to travel the road to justice for our beloved son, father and brother, Calvin D Denson. As each of our hearts will continue to hurt, we take solace in knowing that he unequivocally loved not only each of us, but all his extended family, friends and even strangers.He had an unselfish love for all that he came into contact with. Our hearts will morn his death but we too will celebrate his life. He would lend his hand to anyone, even a stranger. That was the heart of Calvin Denson. Our goal now is to ensure that each day is spent in attaining justice for the loss of his innocent life. We thank and appreciate all the well wishes that we have received from his extended family and friends wishing all to joins us in celebrating and appreciating the time that we had him in our lives."

We’re told Jones is back in Columbus and is in custody of the Columbus Police Department.

Police say he was extradited on Thursday from Clayton County, GA where he was arrested.

Jones is scheduled to appear in Recorders Court on Friday, May 6 at 9 a.m.

