GOP candidate Trump tweets 'I love Hispanics' while eating taco bowl

NEW YORK (WTVM) - Just when you think you couldn't be more ready for a margarita on Cinco de Mayo, here's a tweet that will send you to the closest cantina.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump tweeted a photo of himself from his very active Twitter account on Thursday, expressing his love for Hispanic food and those that may prepare it.

"Happy #CincoDeMayo! The best taco bowls are made in Trump Tower Grill. I love Hispanics!" the clear-cut GOP presidential nominee tweeted on Thursday.

Happy #CincoDeMayo! The best taco bowls are made in Trump Tower Grill. I love Hispanics! https://t.co/ufoTeQd8yA pic.twitter.com/k01Mc6CuDI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2016

He posted it on Facebook, too.

Since entering the race for the presidency in 2015, the billionaire has said many questionable and what some would consider racist comments about Hispanics in general. One of his main platform points is that he'd build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border and make the Mexican government pay for it.

¿Donde esta el tequila?

