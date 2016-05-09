Jury selection begins for men charged with killing Columbus barbershop owner

Edward Lee, Demetrice Scott and Danteviouse Doleman appeared in court Monday morning for the January 5th shooting death of Charlie Artis Jr., but investigators revealed the men were involved in several more crimes.

The men have been identified as Edward Lee and Demetrice Scott, both 19 and Danteviouse Doleman, 20.

About 60 jurors were interviewed Monday morning by the District Attorney's office and the legal council for a 2012 murder case.

Edward Lee and Dantevious Doleman are both charged for shooting and killing 30-year-old Charlie Artis, a Columbus barbershop owner, on Jan 5, 2012.



Originally there was a third suspect Demetrius Scott, who prosecutors say will now serve as the star witness for the trial.



In preliminary hearings, investigators pinpointed Lee as the shooter, Scott as the driver of the getaway car, and Doleman as a passenger.

The trio was arrested in 2012 and are linked to at least five more crimes including a home invasion, rape, armed robberies, aggravated assault, auto thefts and burglaries.



In March, Scott pleaded guilty to all charges except murder. His sentencing will not take place until he testifies against Lee and Doleman.



Prosecutors stated Monday even if Scott refuses to take the stand, he could still receive a life sentence for pleading guilty to the rape charge.

On Monday the prosecution offered a plea deal to Doleman, but his attorney William Kirby told the judge his client declined the offer.

Lee, who was represented by Jennifer Curry, was not given a plea deal.



Muscogee County Bailiffs said attorneys are hoping to have the jury selection completed Monday night.

Court procedures will resume Tuesday, May 10 at 9 a.m. inside Judge Art Smith's courtroom.

