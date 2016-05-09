METRA hiring bus drivers for upcoming expanded services

For years, Columbus residents have requested added bus routes and now it's closer to happening.

The METRA Transit System is hiring for more bus operators to take people where they need to go during late night hours.



For the first time they'll be holding a career fair to hire more than 20 bus operators at one time.



They say it's needed to provide the services that riders are asking for.



Soon buses will be leaving as late as 10 p.m and out of service by midnight.



"It was determined that buses needed to run later. So right now we are looking a running services as late as midnight so the third shift workers can will have an opportunity to get to work," said Rosa Evans, Transit Manager at METRA.



To make that happen, METRA is currently accepting applications for new bus operators for fixed routes and driver for the paratransit division to accommodate persons with disability.



"People can come and apply online. We will have 11 different laptops available and they can apply for the positions, “said Evans.



The hiring of more bus operators is all about expanding services. Voters passed a one cent transportation tax or TSPLOST a year ago. The money is now being used to add and improve transportation projects to best benefit the community such as the added bus routes.



"On the fixed route side we need 16 CDL, that's a commercial license bus operators with passenger endorsements," said Evans.



This will increase the number of drivers from 41 bus operators to 57. There will also be an increase in drivers for the paratransit division. The bus operator is a full time position with city benefits.



"People are excited and they are ready for the service. A lot of them are able to get jobs working at night but they can't because they don't have service to get them to and from work. So we have had a lot of customers asking when is the new service coming and even a lot of non-traditional riders who are ready to use the service," said Evans.



METRA doesn't have an exact date on when drivers will begin the new routes but they're excited and hopeful to get everything in place sometime this summer.



You don’t have to wait until the career fair on Friday, May 27 at the transfer station. They are currently accepting applications.



You can visit http://www.columbusga.org/Metra/ and click under the job opportunities tab to apply, or you can call the main office at: (706) 225-4581



