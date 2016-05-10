Man who escaped GA prison 48 years ago recaptured in CT

CARROLL COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - A man who escaped a Georgia prison's infirmary during the Lyndon Johnson administration has been recaptured.

According to authorities, Robert Stackowitz escaped from a Carroll County Correctional Institute in 1968. He was serving a 17-year sentence from a 1966 robbery-by-force sentence.

Nearly 50 years later, Stackowitz, 71, was found at his home in Sherman, CT on Monday, using the alias Robert Gordon. He was identified as the escaped inmate when he applied for Social Security.

"He needed to use his real name since his alias did not have a proper credit history," a release said.

He was arrested by U.S. Marshals without incident. Law enforcement officials said he was known as "a nice gentleman" who did not have issues with local police.

Stackowitz is currently being held at the Bridgeport, CT Correctional Center on a $75,000 bond. He will be extradited to Georgia at a later date.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.