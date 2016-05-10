Suspect arrested following CPD foot chase; dog shot, killed by officer

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - According to Major JD Hawk of the Columbus Police Department, a dog was shot and killed during a pursuit of a suspect fleeing police on foot early Tuesday afternoon.

Hawk said that police were chasing a suspect on Illges Rd. Police followed the suspect behind a home on Booker Avenue, where two dogs were being kept.

The suspect and the initial officer chasing him left the backyard unharmed. A second police officer entered the backyard where the dogs were, and Hawk said when the dogs came at the officer, the officer shot and killed a pit bull.

Hawk says he is not sure why the suspect was being chased, but he was caught and arrested.

The family who owned the dog that was shot and killed have been seen very upset and yelling at police on-scene.

The Columbus family whose dog was shot in their backyard on Illges is visibly upset-- shouting at officers. pic.twitter.com/1tGH2HY86V — Roslyn Giles (@roslynwtvm) May 10, 2016

