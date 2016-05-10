Grand jury returns no indictment on former CPD officer accused of aggravated assault

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - According to court documents, a Muscogee County jury has decided not to indict a former Columbus police officer stemming from aggravated assault and cruelty to children charges from 2014.

A Muscogee County grand jury returned a "no bill" against former CPD Corporal John Allen, Jr., who was accused of choking teenagers who were breaking into Allen's mother's home on Whipporwill Lane in April 14, 2014.

Allen turned himself in to police following an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI said that Allen allegedly hit and choked the teen suspects in the back of a patrol car after receiving the burglary call.

He was charged with seven counts, including aggravated assault and cruelty to children.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

