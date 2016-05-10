Opening statements begin in 2012 Columbus barbershop owner murder trial

District Attorneys revealed what they believe was the motive in the 2012 murder of a Columbus barbershop owner when they presented opening statements.

On Tuesday, DA's told the jury they believe Columbus barbershop owner Charlie Artis was set up.

One of three suspects charged with his murder knew him and knew that he was known for carrying a lot of cash.

DA says it was a set up, Scott new Artis. That his aunt went to barber school with him. That Artis did not have a cashier at his shop — Georgia Ellyse (@GeorgiaWTVM) May 10, 2016

Edward Lee and Dontevious Doleman are on trial for what the DA's described as a five-week crime spree, including Artis’ murder.

DA says the crime spree started on Dec 15. Two of the suspects stole a vehicle — Georgia Ellyse (@GeorgiaWTVM) May 10, 2016

DA says the suspects stole a .32 revolver that was used in most of the crimes — Georgia Ellyse (@GeorgiaWTVM) May 10, 2016

The DA's say a third suspect, Demetrice Scott, pleaded guilty to several of the crimes but pleaded not guilty to murder.

Scott claimed his intention was to rob Artis, but Lee was the one who pulled the trigger.

On Jan 5. DA says Charlie Artis was outside of his Barbershop talking on the phone when he was fatally shot by Edward Lee — Georgia Ellyse (@GeorgiaWTVM) May 10, 2016

During opening statements, the DA's told the jury during that a Rome .38 revolver was recovered from the home where all three suspects resided.

The DA's say forensic testing on the bullet that killed Artis revealed a number of weapons that could have been fired from, and a Rome .38 revolver was one of them.

Judge Art Smith told the jury he expects the trial will last into the middle of next week.

If the defendants are found guilty, the DA's say they could be facing a life sentence.

