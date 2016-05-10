CPD officer shoots, kills family’s pitbull during foot chase - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

CPD officer shoots, kills family’s pitbull during foot chase

One of the family's pet pitbulls after the incident (Source: WTVM) One of the family's pet pitbulls after the incident (Source: WTVM)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

A Columbus family is grieving over the loss of their dog killed during a police chase Tuesday afternoon around 12:30 p.m.
 
Major J. D. Hawk with the Columbus Police Department said two officers were chasing a suspected drug dealer on Illges Road when the man jumped a fence surrounding the backyard of a home on Booker Avenue. 

Witnesses and the dog's owner said three pitbulls were in the backyard but the suspect and the first officer managed to pass through the yard without incident. 

When a second officer entered the yard, Hawk said, that's when two dogs came at the officer.

“They are upset and I understand it; I’ve been through this in my lifetime with a dog being shot.  And It’s a bad experience animals are like part of the family to people," explained Major Hawk.

We spoke to an eyewitness who wanted to remain anonymous. He said he saw the scene unfold while sitting on his front porch. 

“Two cops pulled up, one passed the two guys and they jumped out and tried to box them in. One guy ran and cut through a neighbors and passed all
three dogs. Next thing you know, the officer went through the same yard and you heard a shot where he shot the dog and kept running after the guy.”

The owner of the dog said he's hurting and so is the rest of the family. 
 
"The dog was shot in the back, looks like he was trying to get away. He's only 7 months old and he’s a puppy. He wasn’t going to hurt anybody."

The owner said he was going to bury the dog himself after the city offered to dispose of the remains for a fee.

According to Major Hawk, the suspect was captured and arrested, and the officer who fired the gun has been placed on administrative leave with pay.

The case is being investigated by the Office of Professional Standards at CPD. 
 
Copyright WTVM 2016. All rights reserved. 

 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:53:35 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly