Mayor of MS capitol had prayers answered in 'pothole blitz'

JACKSON, MS (WTVM) - A Mississippi mayor may have had his prayers answered - and his haters shaking their heads - following a public service announcement about his city's pothole problem.

Following up from a 2015 tweet that invoked prayer to fix the numerous potholes in his city, Jackson, MS Mayor Tony Yarber released a PSA about his "pothole blitz" campaign to fill the city's numerous road holes.

Yarber, who is the founder and pastor of a Jackson church, speaks in the PSA released on May 3 on the "We Are Jackson, MS" YouTube page.

He excitedly announced the project nine months after he tweeted that prayer could fix the problem.

"Yes....I believe we can pray potholes away. Moses prayed and a sea opened up. #iseeya #itrustHim #prayerworks," Yarber tweeted on Aug. 21, 2015.

He was met with initial backlash from residents, but others who supported his prayerful politics.

One man responded: "The separation of church and state in our constitution prohibits such behavior."

"There is a time where faith has to meet work, too. #imwithyou #prayforthemoneytocome," one man tweeted in support.

Even after posting the PSA, Yarber still fought back from sharp-tongue Twitter users.

"I thought he was going to pray for them to be fixed. Did God deny his prayer?" on denier tweeted.

"Absolutely not. I'm never denied. Go to http://data.jacksonms.gov to see infrastructure plans," Yarber responded.

Yarber has been the mayor of Jackson since 2014. You can watch his PSA here:

