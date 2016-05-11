Multimillion dollar project planned for Columbus housing complex - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Multimillion dollar project planned for Columbus housing complex



COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus public housing complex will undergo a $10 million renovation project that officials say will look different than anything they’ve done before.

Warren Williams Homes, located off Wynnton Road, consists of 161 low income units.  

Chief Executive Officer for the Columbus Housing Authority Len Williams said plans include renovations, not a new development.

“We will add bathrooms to the units, new kitchens, full renovations inside and we will also do renovations to the interior, give property a new look and we’ll do some extensive lighting and landscaping,” added Williams.

The process from start to finish is quite lengthy beginning with a tax credit application to the Internal Revenue Service.  

Williams said that step will help the authority to raise money for the project.

The application is expected to be submitted in June, and the approval process normally takes about five months.

If all goes well, construction should start in 2017. 

