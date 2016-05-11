Be There: Arnold Magnet Academy gears up for 2nd annual golf tou - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Be There: Arnold Magnet Academy gears up for 2nd annual golf tournament

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Rams at Arnold Magnet Academy in Columbus are gearing up for their second annual golf tournament after a successful competition on the greens last year.

Sonya Parker, Director of Guidance at the school started the tournament as a fundraiser for the school. The purpose of the competition is to benefit the positive behavior interventions and supports of Muscogee County.

We spoke to two students and their coach about the big fundraiser designed to provide incentives for good behavior.

“You're competing against people you've never seen and how great they are. I would say if you've never come you should come because it's a new experience and everyone should love new experiences,” said students at Arnold Magnet Academy.

“Encourage families to come. This year my daughter will play with me. We will play together on a foursome,” said Christopher Lovelock, Golf Coach at the school.

The tournament will be held May 21 at Godwin Creek in Columbus. Registration is $25 to participate in the golf tournament and it includes lunch.

If you would like to sponsor this event contact Sonja Parker at (706) 748-2436

