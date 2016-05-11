New play area for children opens in Uptown Columbus

Uptown Columbus, Inc. is always looking for the next innovative thing to bring to the community.

Now, a new playground for kids that didn't cost a dime of taxpayers' money is open in the area.



Uptown Columbus is now the place for kids to be. Harmony Park is the newest hangout for the little kiddies to have all the fun they want.

Parents in Columbus and Phenix City spent a day in the sun with their children on Wednesday.



"It's good enough for him and it's awesome for me," said Michael Fox, parent to a 7-year-old boy.



Freenotes Harmony Park is located right next to the splash pad and across from Whitewater Express.

More than $500,000 was raised from private donors in the community that made the playground possible in less than a year.

There are different play areas for children 12 and under and even musical instruments for them to play on.



"The park was designed by Richard Bishop from Uptown Columbus as well as Gary Gullett. They wanted to focus on having specific sections for different age groups. We have a section for really young people. 0 to 2, 3 to 5, 6 to 7. There's also a musical section so it has this educational slash recreational park," said Becca Zajac, VP of Marketing and Community Relations at Uptown Columbus, Inc.



Uptown Columbus says the playground was something that the area was missing in the area.



"It's our first time being here today. It looks fun. We're enjoying instruments right now and it's real cool, real cool for him. Beautiful day out here," said Fox.



There will be an official grand opening of Freenotes Harmony Park at a later date.



