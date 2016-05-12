Soldier won't stop searching for driver who killed 14-year-old daughter

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Master Sergeant stationed in California continues his quest for justice after his 14-year-old daughter was killed in a Columbus accident.

Arie Phillips was hit by a truck Easter weekend before the driver left the scene off Milgen Road.

"We are extremely, beyond worried that it's being forgotten," said Phillips on Thursday, as he pleads for the public to keep searching.



Family and police are looking for the owner of this crimson or burgundy four door crew cab truck with step rails, alloy wheels, and possible damage to the passenger side front end. They believe the truck hit Phillips on March 27 around 9:30 p.m.

The teen was visiting family in Columbus for the Easter holiday when the accident happened, however her immediate family lives out of town.



"My 16-year-old was with her when it happened, and it's just disgusting that a killer, the driver came up from behind, hit her from behind. None of them saw it coming," said Phillips.



The truck was last seen leaving the Kitten Lake Area in Midland, heading South. Phillips' father says he doesn't want what happened to his daughter to be forgotten, and he wants justice to be served.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward. The family is topping that with an additional $6,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in this hit and run case.

If you have information, you're asked to contact police immediately, and information can be given anonymously.

The Columbus Traffic Division can be reached at 706-225-4040.

RELATED: Family of teen hit-and-run victim wants justice

RELATED : Family, friends, and community remembers Arie Phillips during candlelight vigil

Copyright WTVM 2016. All rights reserved.