Marion Co. triple shooting suspect charged with aggravated assault

BUENA VISTA, GA (WTVM) - A teen suspect is behind bars in Marion County in connection with a triple shooting.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, 17-year-old DeJuan Martin has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault after shooting three people at a home in Buena Vista.



"We went to school together," said neighbor 20-year-old Shamiya Washington. "He was quiet, so it would surprise me that he would do something like this."



Marion County Sheriffs arrived on the scene at Highway 26 East, where they found three victims shot inside a yellow trailer.



Washington and her family, who have live right in front of the property, said they heard four gunshots ring out into the night.



"I was scared. I was up all night, I couldn't sleep," said Shamiya's sister, Khaziyah Washington.



The Washington's and other neighbors right next to the scene can't think of why someone would act so violently in their small town.



"It's usually quiet around here," Shamiya said. "There's not really any problems. Everybody knows everybody.".



"Doesn't make sense," Khaziyah said. "They could've handled it another way."



When asked if they were scared if another shooting may happen close to home, Shamiya said she was a little afraid, because these acts of violence can happen anywhere, and carried out by anybody.



Martin is now being held in the Marion County Jail on a $25,000 bond for each count of aggravated assault resulting in a total of $75,000 bond.



Officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the suspect and victims are not related, and they are not sure about a particular motive at this time.

Copyright WTVM 2016. All rights reserved.