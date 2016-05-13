UPDATE: Thursday night Victory Drive accident victim identified

One man is dead following a two-vehicle accident on Victory Dr. in South Columbus. (Source: Carla Standridge/WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – One man is dead following a two-vehicle accident on Victory Dr. in South Columbus.

The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office tells us that 25-year-old Christopher McMillion was killed after his motorcycle collided with a car.

The accident happened around 10 p.m. Thursday. Traffic was being rerouted from Victory Dr. to 10th Ave. in the area around the Columbus Naval Museum, but has since returned to normal.

