CPD arrest 3, searching for 4th Cooper Cove Apt. burglary suspect

(L-R) Ashley Wright, Jessica Elliott, and Phillip Futrell have already been arrested (Source: Columbus Police Department)

Dwayne Searcy, 23, is still on the run (Source: Columbus Police Department)

The Columbus Police Department is asking the public’s help finding a burglary suspect.

On May 11 at approximately 3:40 a.m., Columbus Police Department Patrol Division responded to an apartment in the 4700 block Milgen Road in reference to a burglary in progress.

Upon arrival officers discovered Ryan Hoover, 23, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, one of which was to the head.

Hoover was transported to Midtown Medical Center and is currently listed in critical condition.

The Columbus Police Department Robbery/Assault Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of 28-year-old Phillip Futrell, 23-year-old Jessica Elliott, and 24-year-old Ashley Wright. They were charged with aggravated assault and home invasion.

Warrants for the same charges were obtained for the fourth suspect, 23-year-old Dwayne Searcy.

“We’ve actually received a few calls in reference to the fourth suspect, and hopefully we will have him in custody soon,” said Lieutenant Consuelo Askew with the Columbus Police Department.

Major Gil Slouchik confirmed the victim in Wednesday’s shooting underwent surgery on Thursday but remains in critical condition.

Lt. Askew said the victim’s family have thanked police for making the arrests.

"Well, of course they were happy and pleased that we were able to make an arrest in this case,” Lt. Askew said. “And of course, their concern is also, the other suspect - Searcy - that's out and still remains at large."

A judge ruled there would be no bond for the three suspects who have been arrested, as their cases will be moved to Superior Court.

Police are asking anyone with any information about this crime or Searcy’s whereabouts to contact Corporal Joby Duncan at 706-225-4263, the Fugitive Unit or the Robbery/Assault unit at 706-653-3400.

