AL woman’s obituary requests not to vote Trump in lieu of flowers

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – The family of an Auburn woman who passed away is asking for something more of importance than flowers: they are asking loved ones to not vote for Donald Trump.

Katherine Michelle Hinds, 34, was born in Opelika and her family members printed an obituary in the Opelika-Auburn News that stated, “In lieu of flowers, do not vote for Donald Trump.”

Hinds worked as a veterinary technician and passed away on April 29 in Seattle, WA. Her funeral arrangements have not been made yet, but as requested her ashes will be scattered at Gold Hill.

Her obituary also requests instead of flowers, donations be made to Chattahoochee Valley Humane Society in Valley, AL.

