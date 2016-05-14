Cyclists, volunteers raise money for local children during Pedaling for Kids

Local cyclists hit the road in an effort to help kids in the Chattahoochee Valley who with physical disabilities.

Pedaling for Kids is a nonprofit charity that raises money to fund special projects and purchase needed equipment for these children. On May 14, volunteers and riders participating in the event rallied to help kids purchase the medical equipment they need to live better lives.

Rhonda Eysel, member of the charity group's board of directors, said the group bridges the gap between the costs insurance companies and governmental agencies won't cover for children with a multitude of disabilities.



Since 2010, Pedaling for Kids has helped kids like Hunter Culverson, who requires an aid to walk, by helping to buy items such as canes and walkers. Hunter's mother, Christi Culverson, said her son is unable to walk unassisted.



"Easter Seals told us Hunter was needing a walker to be able to walk," Culverson said. "Easter Seals referred us to Pedaling for Kids and were able to help Hunter get a walker."



Riders had the option to participate in a 25, 50 or 100 mile ride to bring in donations for medical items.



Culverson said that for kids like Hunter, having that equipment makes all the difference.

"His strength has improved off the charts since he's had the walker," Culverson said. "And now with the walker, we're trying to get him crutches as well."



As the cyclists crossed the finish line around 7 p.m., those in attendance on Broadway cheered not only for the riders, but for the cause Pedaling for Kids continues to support.

"We're trying to help these families," Rhonda Eysel said, "help make their lives easier, help make it easier for the child."

