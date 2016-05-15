Art Lovers, shoppers, families enjoy Arts in the Park exhibit

Families and art lovers headed to Lake Bottom Park for the annual Arts in the Park exhibit. (Source: WTVM)

With the summer months fast approaching, families and art lovers headed to Lake Bottom Park for the annual Arts in the Park exhibit.

For the last 20 years, Arts in the Park has offered a space for local artists, musicians, and chefs to introduce the community to their particular talents.

For local artists and craftsmen like Lillian Ingersoll, Arts in the Park offers a chance to interact with the community and display their creative talents.

"It gives everybody an opportunity to come and visit," Ingersoll, founder of Lillian's Totes, said. "Come and see the craftsmen that they have out here, come support small businesses."

For shoppers like Chelsey Cogar, who said she was searching for something unique, the exhibit was a treasure trove of one-of-a-kind goods.

"I got a really great basket that I'm excited about," Coger said. "I also got some really neat jewelry with really cool beading on it."

And even for those taking a stroll at Lake Bottom Park, like Caroline Bone, whose infant son participated in the Diaper Derby, the entire event serves to highlight Columbus' art scene.

"It's great because it brings awareness to the arts" Bone said, "and I feel like that gets under-shadowed a lot, especially with sports, being here in the South."

Factor in the local treats to eat, live music, and activities for the kids, those who came to Arts in the Park consider this event a great way to bring the community together.

"It gives the community a chance to hang out with everybody, appreciate the art that everybody does," Ingersoll said.

On the event's official website, organizers said they've hosted Arts in Park at Lake Bottom the last several years to raise awareness about Weracoba Park's historical importance in relation to the Fountain City's art and music scene.

