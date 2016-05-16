STUDY: Columbus at bottom of list for best places for summer jobs

If your teen is looking for a summer job, Columbus may not be the right city to find summer employment. (Source: AP Mobile)

According to a study by Wallet Hub, Columbus ranks 150th out of the 150 largest cities in the U.S. in the youth job market outlook. The 18 metrics Wallet Hub used ranged from median income of part-time workers and average availability of summer jobs.

Columbus also ranked 144 out of 150 in social environment and affordability rank.

"Minimum-wage laws and local cost of living, for instance, could determine your level of compensation or the affordability of housing while you’re living in the area," the study says. "Other considerations include whether you need employer-sponsored health insurance, whether you want to be paid in dollars or experience, and whether you’re willing to commute long distances."

The no. 1 city for youth job market outlook was Washington, DC. The top 20 best cities are as follows:

Washington, DC Scottsdale, AZ San Francisco, CA Orlando, FL Reno, NV Cincinnati, OH Fort Lauderdale, FL St. Louis, MO Boise, ID Pittsburgh, PA Irvine, CA Denver, CO Minneapolis, MN Grand Rapids, MI Salt Lake City, UT Atlanta, GA Plano, TX Seattle, WA Miami, FL Little Rock, AK

