UPDATE: CWW says water main break issue resolved; normal levels to return at 1pm

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Water Works have resolved a major leak that left customers across Columbus without water for several hours on Tuesday.

CWW spokesperson and vice president of communications Vic Burchfield said that they found and isolated a leak in a 42-inch water main break at the North Columbus Water Resources Facility on River Road and have initiated the necessary repairs. The break occurred around around 8 a.m. Burchfield said that the break affected their "high water zone" and caused outages across Columbus.

Normal levels should resume around 1 p.m. on Tuesday

A press release said:

Water pressure for affected customers is increasing and expected to return to normal levels by 1:00 p.m. today, May 17. Crews are continuing to monitor the system and the public will be notified of any updates. Customers may experience discolored water due to the break, which may clear up after running the water for 10-15 minutes. We expect the system to fully stabilize within the next 24 hours. Customers who experience discoloration problems that are not resolved by tomorrow morning may call us at 706-649-3400.

"Due to the emergency situation at our plant, we are experiencing a high volume of customer calls. As a result, please be aware that during this time, callers may experience a busy signal," CWW wrote in a press release. "We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we work quickly and diligently to repair the leak."

Check back for more updates.

